Wear a speaker with JBL Soundgear, available now at a low of $80 (Reg. $180)

Daily Steals via Rakuten is offering the JBL Soundgear Wearable Speaker for $79.99 shipped when coupon code DS14 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. Today’s deal is $100 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $20. If you’ve been intrigued by Bose Soundwear, this competing speaker from JBL will allow you to take the technology for a spin without dropping loads of cash. According to JBL, Soundgear creates a ‘personal sound zone while allowing you to remain fully aware of your surroundings’. Reviews are still rolling in for Soundwear, but JBL speakers are reputable.

An obvious alternative worth considering would be a pair of truly-wireless headphones. Anker‘s Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds will do the trick at just $40 when clipping the on-page coupon. With over 1,750 reviews in, these earbuds have garnered a 4/5 star rating.

Don’t forget about Happy Plugs. While the name is certainly unique, these headphones are an affordable way to buy into the AirPods look. In my review, I found them to be a cost-effective alternative to AirPods while also avoiding an in-ear design that can be uncomfortable for some (myself included).

JBL Soundgear Wearable Speaker features:

Life at home has a sound track introducing a totally new way of experiencing sound at home ‐ by wearing it. Thanks to the JBL signature sound wireless performance The sound gear creates your own personal sound zone while allowing you to remain fully aware of your surroundings. Bluetooth-enabled for sound streaming from compatible devices The JBL Sound gear features quad transducers with bass boost for an exciting sound experience and 6 hours of playback time and a quick recharge time of 2 hours. Thanks to its dual mic conferencing system with echo-canceling technology it provides crystal clear phone calls.

