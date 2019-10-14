Kate Spade’s Flash Sale offers up to 75% off handbags, accessories, more

Kate Spade Fall Flash Sale offers up to 75% off sitewide including handbags, jewelry, accessories and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, free ground shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Bristol Drive Ostrich Handbag. This purse is currently marked down to $149 and originally was priced at $598. Its gorgeous burgundy color is perfect for the fall season, however it’s also available in pink or gray. I also love that you can carry this style over your shoulder or as a handbag. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Kate Spade’s Flash Sale.

Our top picks from Kate Spade’s Flash Sale include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!