Kate Spade’s Flash Sale offers up to 75% off handbags, accessories, more

- Oct. 14th 2019 11:40 am ET

75% off
0

Kate Spade Fall Flash Sale offers up to 75% off sitewide including handbags, jewelry, accessories and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, free ground shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Bristol Drive Ostrich Handbag. This purse is currently marked down to $149 and originally was priced at $598.  Its gorgeous burgundy color is perfect for the fall season, however it’s also available in pink or gray. I also love that you can carry this style over your shoulder or as a handbag. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Kate Spade’s Flash Sale.

Our top picks from Kate Spade’s Flash Sale include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

75% off

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Kate Spade

Kate Spade

About the Author