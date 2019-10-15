Amazon slashes $199 off Apple’s latest MacBook Air, priced from $900

Amazon is offering the 2019 Apple 13-inch MacBook Air 1.6GHz/8GB/128GB in Silver for $899.99 shipped. That’s $199 off the going rate there and is within 2 cents of Amazon’s historic low. After having the original 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for several years, I quickly jumped at a MacBook Air once it was released. I was immediately happy with my decision as I was able to achieve up to 12-hour battery life when browsing the web and incredible less-than-3-pound portability. I absolutely love this notebook and none of Apple’s other models get me as excited as this one. Oh, and for those worried about the keyboard, the latest MacBook Air features Apple’s third-generation butterfly switch keyboard, which has been tweaked to improve reliability. This iteration first made it into Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro, but has since made its way into the latest MacBook Air. I had my 2018 MacBook Air’s keyboard replaced with it about a month ago and have yet to experience an issue. Owners will find have two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports at their disposal along with a 3.5mm headphone output. Continue reading to find additional models on sale.

For those that need a storage boost, we also spotted the 2019 Apple 13-inch MacBook Air 1.6GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,099.99 shipped at Amazon. Like the model above, today’s deal knocks $199 off the typical rate. It’s a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This model is identical to the featured model above, making it a slam dunk for those who require additional storage.

Put a fraction of today’s savings to good use when buying a box of Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes at $15. With 210 pre-moistened wipes in tow, this investment will help ensure you’re always ready to give your screen a quick cleaning.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

Stunning 13.3-Inch Retina Display with True Tone

Touch ID

Dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor

Intel UHD Graphics 617

Fast SSD Storage

8GB memory

Stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

