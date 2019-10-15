Clarks Autumn Event offers 30% off orders of $150 + free shipping

Clarks offers 30% off orders of $150 or more with promo code AUTUMN at checkout. Receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Clarkdale Gobi Chelsea Boots are on sale for $119, which is down from its original rate of $170. These boots are a standout from this sale and will be a go-to in your wardrobe. They’re versatile to dress up or down and features a pull-tab design, which makes it easy to put on. It also has a cushioned insole to promote comfort. Best of all, this style is available in an array of color options. Find the rest of our top picks from Clarks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!