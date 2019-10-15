Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto grace Pioneer’s 7-inch Receiver: $550 ($145 off)

Amazon is offering the Pioneer 7-inch Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto Receiver (W4500NEX) for $549.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s $145 off the typical rate and is one of the best offers we have tracked. While I have no intention of switching smartphones anytime soon, Google, Samsung, and many others make really compelling devices these days. With such a high-level of competition, it’s best to plan ahead and buy platform agnostic solutions. This receiver features wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, letting owners take advantage of the latest and greatest in-car software from Apple and Google without cables killing the vibe. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Forego installing a receiver when opting for iOttie’s Auto Sense Qi Dashboard Mount for $60. This high-tech mount automatically detects when your smartphone approaches, opening the clamp. As you’d expect, it also can see when you’re ready to undock your phone, releasing your device. Built-in Qi charging ensures that your phone is always being topped off during a commute.

Don’t forget that iOttie recently unveiled an iPhone car mount with Alexa built-in. This is a great option for those looking to execute commands in a hands-free manor as “Hey Siri” can be a bit iffy when there’s an abundance of road noise.

Pioneer 7-inch Wireless CarPlay Receiver features:

Wireless Apple Car Play or Android Auto – your choice Pioneer’s AVIC-W4500NEX DVD receiver is a switch-hitting smartphone-capable beast, with both wireless Apple CarPlayand Android Auto, so you can hit the road without even pausing to plug in your phone. Thanks to Siri Eyes Free, Google VR voice control, and a brilliant 6.94″ display, checking out your favorite media a breeze.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!