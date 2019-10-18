This RAVPower 61W USB-C Charger is half the size of Apple’s: $29 (Save 30%)

- Oct. 18th 2019 5:10 pm ET

RAVPower Official via Amazon is offering its 61W USB-C Wall Adapter (RP-PC112) for $28.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s about 30% off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. With such an incredibly small form-factor, this wall adapter will easily fit in any bag while still being powerful enough to charge a 13-inch MacBook Air/Pro at full speed. RAVPower did the math and concluded that its offering is half the size of Apple’s, making it a solid upgrade from what comes standard. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Today’s deal leaves you with more than enough savings to snag one of Anker’s Powerline USB-C PD Cables. This specific offering is $10 and measures 6-feet in length, leaving you with plenty of slack to cover most situations. It comes with a hassle-free lifetime warranty, ensuring this investment lasts throughout the foreseeable future.

If you’re looking for an upgraded iPhone charger, have a look at our hands-on review of Anker’s PowerPort III Nano. This teeny-tiny charger is able to crank out 18 watts of power, quickly topping off an iPhone or various iPad models.

RAVPower 61W USB-C Wall Adapter features:

  • USB-C Wall Charger: 61W output to match a variety of PD devices from laptops to smart phones; revive your 13” MacBook Pro to 100% in just 1.8 hours.
  • Superior charging Performance: GaN tech & PI chipset keep the components cool, reduce power wastage & maximize charging efficiency to over 93%
  • Ultra-small & Compact: slim enough to carry anywhere, engineered to be 50% smaller than a standard 61W MacBook charger

