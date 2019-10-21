Just $99 scores a BLACK+DECKER 4-Tool or Bosch 2-piece Cordless Combo

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX 4-Tool Cordless Combo (BD4KITCDCRL) for $99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is the lowest Amazon offer we’ve seen in 2019. This impressively large set is comprised of a drill/driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, and work light. You’ll also find two batteries, a charger, double-ended bit, and blades for both saws. Rated 4.4/5 stars.We also spotted the Bosch 12V Max 2-Tool Combo (CLPK27-120) for $99 shipped at Amazon. Typically fetching around $145, today’s deal offers a solid discount, coming within $1 of the Amazon low. While this combo doesn’t have as many tools as the BLACK+DECKER set above, you’ll get both an impact and pocket driver that are compact enough to make tight jobs much simpler to accomplish. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
No matter which tool combo you end up with, at least consider picking up Akro-Mils’ 26-Drawer Storage Container. At less than $19, this handy item will help you keep screws, nails, and other types of hardware organized just the way you like.
BLACK+DECKER 4-Tool Cordless Combo features:
- Drill / Driver features an 11 position clutch with a LED work light to illuminate the work surface
- Circular saw features a high torque motor with a 5-1/2″ blade
- Reciprocating saw features 3000Spm motor, 7/8″ stroke length and tool-free blade changes
- LED work light offers 70 Lumens for up to 11 hours of runtime
