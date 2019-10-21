Spyder jackets, pullovers, and more under $50 at Hautelook

For two days only, Hautelook is offering Spyder pullovers, jackets, and more under $50. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. Stay warm this fall with the Outbound Quarter Zip Pullover Sweater for men that’s on sale for $40. To compare, this jacket was originally priced at $99. This pullover is available in several color options and is a perfect layering option for cool weather. This style also features stretch for added comfort and mobility. It also has two zippered pockets for small storage. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Another standout from this sale is the Raider Full-Zip Stand Collar Jacket. Originally this jacket was priced at $129, however during the sale you can find it for just $50. This jacket is available in an all black sleek design that’s very stylish. It also has a large logo and zippered chest pocket.

Our top picks from Hautelook include:

Finally, be sure to check out the new Lululemon markdowns that are up to 50% off.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!