Apple’s new movie bundle sale starts at $10, more from $5, plus $1 rental of the week

Apple has launched a new movie sale today with a heavy focus on bundles starting at $10. Given that you’d regularly pay at least that for a single film, and as much as $20, this is a great way to expand your library of content. There’s also the usual smattering of $5 movies and this week’s $1 HD rental of the week. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Movie bundle deals start at $10

There are plenty of movie bundle price drops to go around via Apple’s storefront this week. This includes 4K HDR collections, like this Sci-Fi bundle with three films for $15. It includes popular titles like I Am Legend, Jupiter Ascending, and Blade Runner: The Final Cut at upwards of 75% off the regular going rate. Here are the rest of our top picks:

Other notable deals this week include:

This week’s $1 HD rental of the week is Shadow. It typically rents for over $5 at competing services and has collected a 3.7/5 star rating so far. Stars Li Sun as this film “pushes the boundaries of the wuxia action genre.”

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!