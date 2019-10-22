CAD’s VocalShield improves your vocal recordings for $70 shipped (50% off)

For today only, Musician’s Friend is offering the CAD VocalShield VS1 Foldable Stand-Mounted Acoustic Mic Shield for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $140 at Walmart and Guitar Center, it fetches even more from Amazon third-party sellers. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. Constructed from 16-gauge micro cell acoustic foam, it is designed to help achieve better sound isolation and reduce unwanted reflections when recording. It features a foldable design for easy transportation and includes “mounting hardware that adapts to most microphones for easy, flexible placement.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

As you’ll know from our best podcast gear and mic isolation features, a shield like today’s featured deal can be an integral part of getting high-quality recordings. Everything in the space you’re recording has a chance of creating unwanted tones/noise in your vocals, and something like a mic isolation shield can be an easy solution.

While I would personally recommend using both an isolation shield and a pop screen, you could get away with a more basic setup. Simply placing this $10 pop filter in front of your mic while recording can significantly attenuate unwanted plosives and harsh “Ssss” sounds naturally present in the human voice – singing, voice-overs or otherwise.

CAD VocalShield VS1 Acoustic Mic Shield:

The CAD VocalShield VS1 was designed to help you achieve a pure vocal recordings in any room, professional or at home. VocalShield VS1 is constructed from a high-quality, 16-gauge micro cell acoustic foam, resulting in a dry recording environment, reducing reflections, echos and attenuating unwanted environmental acoustic interference. The VocalShield’s Innovative folding design allows for maximum portability and is supplied with mounting hardware that adapts to most microphones for easy, flexible placement.

