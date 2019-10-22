Frigidaire’s Mini Fridge is perfect for the man cave: $120+ off for today only

- Oct. 22nd 2019 3:33 pm ET

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel Frigidaire 138-Can Mini Fridge for $349.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Originally $769, it is regularly listed at $470 or even more at Home Depot. Today’s deal is at least $120 off and is the best we can find. For comparison sake, it starts at $600 from Amazon third-party sellers. This is great for the man cave, garage, or just some extra beverage storage in the basement too. It has a 4.6-cu. ft. capacity (up to 138 cans), digital temperature controls, adjustable glass shelves, a lock with a pop-out key and internal exhibit lighting. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Best  Buy customers. More details below.

This best-selling hOmeLabs Beverage Refrigerator includes most of the same features as today’s lead deal for $280 shipped. But if you don’t need the internal lighting or glass door, there are options for even less out there. This Danby Compact Mini Fridge sells for $148 shipped on Amazon. It has about half the capacity of today’s Frigidaire, but it’s also more than $200 less.

From Dyson gear and rob vacs, to dog treats, tools and much more, our Home Goods Guide is filled with notable deals right now.

Frigidaire 138-Can Mini Fridge:

With a 4.6 cu. ft. capacity, this Frigidaire FFBC4622QS beverage center allows you to keep up to 138 cans of your favorite 12-oz. drinks properly chilled. Three SpaceWise glass shelves can be adjusted to accommodate your storage needs. Accommodates up to 138 cans of your favorite 12-oz. beverages.

