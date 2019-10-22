J.Crew Factory starts the week with 50% off sitewide to update your fall look

J.Crew is having a Factory Flash Sale that’s offering 50% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance with promo code HELLOSALE at checkout. Plus, J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. For men, a standout from this event is the Walker Vest that’s on sale for $40, which is down from its original rate of $80. This vest can easily be dressed up or down and it’s available in several versatile color options. It’s also machine washable to stay looking nice throughout the season. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew Factory.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the New City Coat is also on sale for $40 and originally was priced at $80. I personally own this style and would highly recommend it. This coat features a medium weight and is available in several color options. I also love the gold details that add a luxurious touch.

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!