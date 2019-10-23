BuyDig is offering the Blue Snowball USB Microphone for $39 shipped when on-page code SNOW has been clipped. That’s $16 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is among the best offers we’ve tracked recently. When it comes to microphones, Blue Snowball stands on its own with a fun look that backs up its name. Not only does it work with Mac and PC, it also is compatible with iPad Pro, making it an option that you can use on a wide variety of devices. If you do plan to hook it up to an iPad Pro or modern MacBook, you’ll need a USB-A to USB-C adapter. Over 3,000 reviews have rolled in at Amazon, leaving it with a solid 4.3/5 star rating.

Reduce spending when opting for Fifine’s USB Microphone. It costs $30, slashing the featured deal’s total by about 25%. While it may not carry the brand recognition of Blue Microphones, nearly 1,500 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.4/5 stars.

Speaking of microphones, Seiren Emote was recently released by Razer and we got our hands on it. After reviewing it, we came away thinking it was a solid option for streaming thanks to its fun and unique interactive capabilities. It’s already received about 200 reviews at Amazon where it sits at 4.1/5 stars.

If you plan to plug one of these microphones into a MacBook you may not be able to plug directly in. This, plus a whole lot more can be remedied with AUKEY’s USB-C Hub. I reviewed it a couple months ago and found it to be refined, versatile, and reliable.

Blue Snowball USB Microphone features:

Plug and play design — no software required!

Professional studio quality performance — record both vocals and instruments

Mac and PC compatible

Blue’s renowned circuit and unique two-capsule design

Switchable mic patterns for a variety of recording applications

