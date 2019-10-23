Let a Waste King Garbage Disposal do the work for you at $43 (Reg. up to $75)

- Oct. 23rd 2019 2:12 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Waste King Garbage Disposal with Power Cord (L-1001) for $43.02 shipped. Currently matched at Home Depot. Regularly between $57 and $75 or so over the last year at Amazon, today’s deal is a few bucks under our previous Gold Box mention and the best we can find. Designed to be easily installed in your existing sink setup, “no electrical expertise” is required here. Features include a 1/2 HP, 2600 RPM (115v) permanent magnet motor, a removable splashguard, wall switch activation, and a 27.3-ounce grind chamber. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

Outside of factory renewed listings, today’s featured deal is already one of the most affordable Waste King options out there. Although you might want to consider the Waste King EZ Mount Garbage Disposal Stopper and Splash Guard at under $5 Prime shipped. This set is designed to minimize splashing from inside the food disposal chamber while in use. It also cuts down on noise and odors. Rated 4+ stars from thousands.

As always, our Home Goods Guide is filled with notable deals on kitchenware, tools and much more.

Waste King Garbage Disposal:

  • HIGH-SPEED MOTOR: The 1/2 HP, 2600 RPM (115v) permanent magnet motor jams less. Has dishwasher hookup
  • EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: EZ Mount for a quick and easy kitchen sink installation, removable splashguard for easy cleaning
  • 2 YEAR PROTECTION: 2-year Limited. Corrosion resistant grinding components

