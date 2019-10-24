Amazon 1-day Dyson upright vac sale at 30% off: V7 Motorhead at $173, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 30% off renewed Dyson upright vacs. The Dyson V7 Motorhead HEPA Cordless Vacuum in renewed condition is now on sale for $179.99 shipped. Originally $400, similar models sells for closer $250 these days in new condition with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. Best Buy is currently charging $250 for V7 models. Along with a 6-month warranty from Dyson, this manufacturer refurbished upright vacuum features up to 30 minutes of cordless runtime, whole machine HEPA filtration, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

You’ll also find the Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum in fuchsia for slightly less at $172.99 shipped in today’s Gold Box. This model has just about all of the same features minus the whole machine HEPA filtration.

Or just forget the Dyson options and save another $50. The Hoover Linx for $129 shipped is a great alternative. It carries 4+ star ratings from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers, multi-floor cleaning capabilities, a charging dock, and more.

Dyson V7 Motorhead HEPA Cordless Vacuum:

This Certified Refurbished product is manufacturer refurbished, shows limited or no wear, includes all original accessories, and a 6 month Dyson limited warranty against original defects in materials & workmanship; warranty covers private household use in accordance with the owner’s manual

Up to 30 minutes’ run time when using a non-motorized tool

Lightweight and versatile, for easy home cleaning. Instant-release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 3.5 hours minimum before first use

Direct drive cleaner head. Up to 6 minutes of fade-free power (in MAX mode). Drives stiff nylon bristles into carpets to capture deep-down dirt

