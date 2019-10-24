J.Crew takes 35% off new arrivals including popular denim, sweaters, more

J.Crew is updating your fall wardrobe with 35% off full-price styles when you apply promo code WEARNOW at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Now is a perfect time to update your denim for this fall and the men’s 484 Slim-Fit Stretch Jeans are a must-have. Originally priced at $118, however during the sale you can find them for just $77. This style features a dark rinse wash, which is seamless to dress up or down. Plus, it has a great hem to roll, which is nice to show off your fall shoes. These jeans are also infused with stretch for added comfort throughout the day. Find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Turtleneck Sweater Dress is another standout. This dress will look great with heels for work or layered under a vest with sneakers for a casual outing. It’s also available in several color options and currently marked down to $77. For comparison, it was originally priced at $118.

Our top picks for women include:

