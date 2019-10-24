KitchenAid 5-Quart Stand Mixer + grinder attachment for $260 ($380+ value)

- Oct. 24th 2019 8:31 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $380 $260
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 48% off KitchenAid Stand Mixers with additional attachments. You can grab the KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with the Food Grinder Attachment (KSM150) in multiple colors for $259.99 shipped. The mixer alone sells for close to $350 and the attachment would run you an additional $34 or so. Today’s deal saves you at least $134 and is the best we can find. Similar models sell for $300 at Best Buy without the attachment, for comparison. A 5-quart stainless steel bowl can mix up to 9 dozen cookies or 4 loaves of bread at once, making this a perfect fall baking tool. The included attachment will also turn your stand mixer into a food grinder for making burgers, meatloaf or even “combining ingredients for homemade salsa.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 450 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Now clearly you’re paying for the brand name and the fancy old-school style design on today’s KitchenAid deal. But you can get a stand mixer for much less. This Hamilton Beach Electric Stand Mixer goes for $90 shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from over 270 Amazon customers. You won’t get the meat grinder attachment and the mixing bowl is slightly smaller at 4-quarts, but the holiday cookies will just taste just as good.

Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware and more.

KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer:

  • 5 quart stainless steel bowl to mix up to 9 dozen cookies or 4 loaves of bread in a single batch.
  • Tilt-head design for clear access to the bowl to easily add ingredients. Stainless steel bowl to mix up to 9 dozen cookies or 4 loaves of bread in a single batch.
  • Powerful enough for nearly any task or recipe with 10 speeds.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $380 $260

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
kitchenaid

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard