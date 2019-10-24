KitchenAid 5-Quart Stand Mixer + grinder attachment for $260 ($380+ value)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 48% off KitchenAid Stand Mixers with additional attachments. You can grab the KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with the Food Grinder Attachment (KSM150) in multiple colors for $259.99 shipped. The mixer alone sells for close to $350 and the attachment would run you an additional $34 or so. Today’s deal saves you at least $134 and is the best we can find. Similar models sell for $300 at Best Buy without the attachment, for comparison. A 5-quart stainless steel bowl can mix up to 9 dozen cookies or 4 loaves of bread at once, making this a perfect fall baking tool. The included attachment will also turn your stand mixer into a food grinder for making burgers, meatloaf or even “combining ingredients for homemade salsa.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 450 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now clearly you’re paying for the brand name and the fancy old-school style design on today’s KitchenAid deal. But you can get a stand mixer for much less. This Hamilton Beach Electric Stand Mixer goes for $90 shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from over 270 Amazon customers. You won’t get the meat grinder attachment and the mixing bowl is slightly smaller at 4-quarts, but the holiday cookies will just taste just as good.

KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer:

5 quart stainless steel bowl to mix up to 9 dozen cookies or 4 loaves of bread in a single batch.

Tilt-head design for clear access to the bowl to easily add ingredients. Stainless steel bowl to mix up to 9 dozen cookies or 4 loaves of bread in a single batch.

Powerful enough for nearly any task or recipe with 10 speeds.

