Reebok cuts an extra 60% off clearance including popular shoes, apparel, more

Don’t miss out on the Reebok Flash Event that’s currently offering an extra 60% off all sale items with promo code SWEET60 at checkout. Reebok Unlocked Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. If you are an avid walker the Cloudride DMX 4 Sneakers are a great option for you. This style is currently on sale for $28 and originally was priced at $80. These shoes also features a foam midsole and cushioning, which is said to feel like you’re walking on a cloud. It also has a flexible base that promotes a natural stride. Find even more deals from Reebok by heading below the jump.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Cloudride DMX 4 Sneaker $28 (Orig. $80)
- Harmony Road 3 Running Shoes $42 (Orig. $120)
- Flashfilm Running Shoes $28 (Orig. $80)
- Fusium Run 2 Running Shoes $32 (Orig. $90)
- Fast Tempo Flexweave $36 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Now that cooler weather has set in, the Crossfit Hoodie is a nice option for outdoor workouts. This hoodie has a funnel neck and thumbholes to promote warmth. It’s available in two color options and is currently marked down to $32, which is down from its original rate of $90.
The most notable deals for women include:
- Split Flex Studio Shoes $40 (Orig. $110)
- Classic Nylon Sneaker $26 (Orig. $75)
- Crossfit Hoodie $32 (Orig. $90)
- Classic Logo Leggings $16 (Orig. $45)
- Flashfilm Running Shoes $28 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!