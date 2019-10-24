Reebok cuts an extra 60% off clearance including popular shoes, apparel, more

Don’t miss out on the Reebok Flash Event that’s currently offering an extra 60% off all sale items with promo code SWEET60 at checkout. Reebok Unlocked Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. If you are an avid walker the Cloudride DMX 4 Sneakers are a great option for you. This style is currently on sale for $28 and originally was priced at $80. These shoes also features a foam midsole and cushioning, which is said to feel like you’re walking on a cloud. It also has a flexible base that promotes a natural stride. Find even more deals from Reebok by heading below the jump.

The most notable deals for men include:

Now that cooler weather has set in, the Crossfit Hoodie is a nice option for outdoor workouts. This hoodie has a funnel neck and thumbholes to promote warmth. It’s available in two color options and is currently marked down to $32, which is down from its original rate of $90.

The most notable deals for women include:

