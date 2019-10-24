Sony’s Hi Res turntable is a must for vinyl connoisseurs: $298 (Reg. $500)

Focus Camera LLC (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Sony PSHX500 Hi Res USB Turntable for $298 shipped. This is down from its $500 list price and is a match for its all-time low. For comparison, the last time we saw it hit $298 was back in 2017. Vinyl is making a comeback as the superior listening method for high-resolution audio, and Sony’s turntable is a great option. Offering phono and line outputs, you can make sure that you’re always ready to listen to a record at the house. Plus, it supports both 33 ⅓-RPM and 45 RPM disks giving you a wider range to pick from. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Now, if you’re wanting to dive into vinyl for less than $300, check out Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT-BK Bluetooth-enabled Turntable for $120 shipped on Amazon. Not only is this nearly 66% less than today’s lead deal, but it’s also an Amazon best-seller. Just know that it likely won’t be quite as high-quality as the Sony above, plus you’ll lose out on the phono output here.
Looking to get started in vinyl but are unsure of what to do first? We’ve got a handy guide that walks you through step-by-step, making sure you’re all ready to go by the end.
Sony Hi Res USB Turntable features:
- Enjoy all the smooth and warm sound expressions of your vinyl thanks to high-quality audio technologies that ensure the best possible analog playback.
- The integrated shell improves durability and stabilizes the cartridge for superior focusing and dimensionality of sound, while its lightweight structure improves traceability.
- Supports both phono and line output so you can play through integrated amp or external phono EQ.Turntable Speed – 33 1/3 r/min, 45 r/min
- Breathe new life into analog masterpieces with Hi-Res audio up to DSD quality. Just hook up the PS-HX500 turntable to your PC via USB, play a record and digitally archive the music from your favorite vinyl recordings in Hi-Res
- The HX500’s supplied software lets you use a PC or Mac to conveniently edit tracks from both sides of an album and transfer them in high resolution to a compatible portable player or device for playback—anywhere and anytime
- DSD Native AD converter: The internal A/D converter supports native conversion from analog to DSD 2.8 MHz or 5.6 MHz digital.
