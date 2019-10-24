Sony’s Hi Res turntable is a must for vinyl connoisseurs: $298 (Reg. $500)

Focus Camera LLC (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Sony PSHX500 Hi Res USB Turntable for $298 shipped. This is down from its $500 list price and is a match for its all-time low. For comparison, the last time we saw it hit $298 was back in 2017. Vinyl is making a comeback as the superior listening method for high-resolution audio, and Sony’s turntable is a great option. Offering phono and line outputs, you can make sure that you’re always ready to listen to a record at the house. Plus, it supports both 33 ⅓-RPM and 45 RPM disks giving you a wider range to pick from. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Now, if you’re wanting to dive into vinyl for less than $300, check out Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT-BK Bluetooth-enabled Turntable for $120 shipped on Amazon. Not only is this nearly 66% less than today’s lead deal, but it’s also an Amazon best-seller. Just know that it likely won’t be quite as high-quality as the Sony above, plus you’ll lose out on the phono output here.

Looking to get started in vinyl but are unsure of what to do first? We’ve got a handy guide that walks you through step-by-step, making sure you’re all ready to go by the end.

Sony Hi Res USB Turntable features:

Enjoy all the smooth and warm sound expressions of your vinyl thanks to high-quality audio technologies that ensure the best possible analog playback.

The integrated shell improves durability and stabilizes the cartridge for superior focusing and dimensionality of sound, while its lightweight structure improves traceability.

Supports both phono and line output so you can play through integrated amp or external phono EQ.Turntable Speed – 33 1/3 r/min, 45 r/min

Breathe new life into analog masterpieces with Hi-Res audio up to DSD quality. Just hook up the PS-HX500 turntable to your PC via USB, play a record and digitally archive the music from your favorite vinyl recordings in Hi-Res

The HX500’s supplied software lets you use a PC or Mac to conveniently edit tracks from both sides of an album and transfer them in high resolution to a compatible portable player or device for playback—anywhere and anytime

DSD Native AD converter: The internal A/D converter supports native conversion from analog to DSD 2.8 MHz or 5.6 MHz digital.

