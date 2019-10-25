Gold Toe 6-Pack of Cotton Crew Socks for $9.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $16)

Amazon is offering the 6-Pack of Gold Toe Men’s Cotton Crew 656s Athletic Sock in black or white for $9.59 Prime shipped when you apply the on-page coupon. Regularly these socks are priced at $16 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year. Its moisture-wicking material and cushioned insole promotes comfort. This style will also be great for workouts or worn with boots during fall outings. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 8,200 reviews.
You can also save a little by checking out the 6-Pack of Hane’s Men’s FreshIQ ComfortBlend Low Cut Socks in black for $8.45. These socks are a nice option for everyday wear and they feature odor-blocking properties. Rated 4.4/5 stars with 260 reviews.
Gold Toe Cotton Crew Athletic Socks feature:
- Premium comfortable cotton crew length socks feature AquaFX technology to keep feet dry.
- Full cushion sole provides extra comfort and foot protection.
- Reinforced comfort toe for long lasting wear which makes this a favorite Gold Toe style.
- Premium Super Soft Cotton with Stretch
- AquaFX Moisture Control Keeps Feet Dry and Comfortable
