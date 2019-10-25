Gold Toe 6-Pack of Cotton Crew Socks for $9.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $16)

Amazon is offering the 6-Pack of Gold Toe Men’s Cotton Crew 656s Athletic Sock in black or white for $9.59 Prime shipped when you apply the on-page coupon. Regularly these socks are priced at $16 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year. Its moisture-wicking material and cushioned insole promotes comfort. This style will also be great for workouts or worn with boots during fall outings. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 8,200 reviews.

You can also save a little by checking out the 6-Pack of Hane’s Men’s FreshIQ ComfortBlend Low Cut Socks in black for $8.45. These socks are a nice option for everyday wear and they feature odor-blocking properties. Rated 4.4/5 stars with 260 reviews.

Gold Toe Cotton Crew Athletic Socks feature:

Premium comfortable cotton crew length socks feature AquaFX technology to keep feet dry.

Full cushion sole provides extra comfort and foot protection.

Reinforced comfort toe for long lasting wear which makes this a favorite Gold Toe style.

Premium Super Soft Cotton with Stretch

AquaFX Moisture Control Keeps Feet Dry and Comfortable

