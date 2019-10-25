Zippo’s 12-hour refillable hand warmer is at a 2019 low of $11 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Zippo 12-hour Refillable Hand Warmer for $11.18 Prime shipped. This is down from its $22 list price, regular $14 or so going rate at Amazon, and is the lowest price we’ve seen there in 2019. Offering up 12 hours of heat, Zippo’s hand warmer can be refilled when the fuel runs out. It’s pocketable, extremely portable, and creates its heat without a flame. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

With your savings, be sure to grab a can of Zippo Lighter Fluid for just $6.50 Prime shipped. This will make sure the heat never stops while you’re out-and-about this winter.

For a solution that you use and then throw away, HotHands Hand Warmers do the trick. You can get a 10-pack for under $6 Prime shipped, which is enough to keep a pair of mitts warm for several hours.

Zippo Refillable Hand Warmer features:

Includes easy fill technology

Improved fill cup helps reduce spills

Perfect for all cold weather activities

Flameless gentle warmth

Sleek, thin design fits into the smallest pockets

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!