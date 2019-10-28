Crocs Fall Sale offers up to 50% off select styles with deals from just $20

- Oct. 28th 2019 4:58 pm ET



Crocs Fall Styles Sale offers an array of shoes at up to 50% off with deals from $20. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. For men, the Baya Clog is a very popular style from Crocs that are on sale for $25. To compare, these shoes were originally priced at $40. This style is water-friendly and lightweight for convenience. They’re also very flexible for a natural stride. Better yet, this style is available in a wide variety of color options and rated 4.5/5 stars with over 3,200 reviews. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

Finally, be sure to check out DSW’s Fall Sale that’s offering up to $60 off your order with top brands including UGG, Sperry, and more.

