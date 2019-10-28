Get into the Instant Pot game with 8-qt Ultra 10-in-1 Gold Box: $100 shipped

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers the Instant Pot Ultra 8 quart, 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, Cake Maker, Egg Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Warmer, and Sterilizer for $99.99 shipped. That’s $80 of list and about $10 lower than we’ve ever seen on this 4.4/5 star rated item that belongs in any kitchen and replaces up to 10 other devices. Features:
- For large families, 6+ people. Item dimensions is 14.88 x 13.90 x 10.39 in inches
- Instant Pot Ultra electric pressure cooker is the next generation in kitchen appliances. A central dial with a simple turn and press provides added precision in program selection and adjustment
- New features: altitude adjustment, cooking indicator, and a steam release reset button. The Ultra button provides custom programming. The new features include sterilize, cake and egg programs
- Replaces 10 common kitchen Appliances – pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer
- Developed with the latest 3rd generation technology with an embedded microprocessor. The microprocessor monitors the pressure and temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration. Power supply: 120V – 60Hz, power supply cord length: 35 inches
- Ul certified with 11 safety features to provide peace of mind. New steam release reset button for safer handling. All components in contact with food are food grade 304 (18/8) stainless steel
