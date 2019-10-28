Laser printers at Amazon: Brother Color AirPrint $182.50, HP AiO $99, more

Amazon is offering the Brother Compact Color Laser Printer (HL-L3230CDW) for $182.44 shipped. That’s about $50 off what you’d typically spend, a $70 savings compared to what Office Depot is charging, and within $3 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This color-ready laser is compatible with Apple AirPrint and Google Cloud Print. The former allows you to easily print from iPhone, iPad, and Mac, while the latter lets you get jobs started from anywhere you have an internet connection and can log into your Google account. Having used a laser printer for several years now, I have zero desire to go back to ink. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more laser printers on sale at Amazon.

More laser printers on sale at Amazon:

Today’s savings leave you with enough leftover to grab Brother’s P-Touch Cube Smartphone Label Maker for $45. As its name implies, this device lets you craft labels from Android and Apple devices. I find label makers to be exceptionally handy for organizing all of my tech gear. Since labeling drawers in storage, I am able to quickly and easily find whichever cable I need.

Brother Compact Color Laser Printer features:

FAST PRINTING TO KEEP YOU MOVING: The Brother HL-L3230CDW Digital Color Printer lets you get things done with up to 25 pages per minute print speed.

ENJOY EASY AND AFFORDABLE COLOR PRINTING: Affordably print professional-quality, rich, vivid color documents with laser printer quality.

