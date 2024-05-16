Android game and app deals: Sheltered, The Escapists 2, Worms W.M.D, and more

Thursday afternoon is here, and so is your daily roundup of the best deals on Android games and apps. On the hardware front, we are tracking one of the best deals ever on Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro alongside $200 in savings on Samsung’s 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra as well as up to $80 off Google Nest WiFi Pro routers, but for now it’s all about the software. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Sheltered, The Escapists 2, Worms W.M.D: Mobilize, LIMBO, and Scythe. But you’ll find even more waiting down below too. 

Minecraft features:

Minecraft is a game made from blocks that you can transform into whatever you can imagine. Play in Creative mode with unlimited resources, or hunt for tools to fend off danger in Survival mode. With seamless cross-platform play on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition you can adventure solo or with friends, and discover an infinite, randomly generated world filled with blocks to mine, biomes to explore and mobs to befriend (or fight). The choice is yours in Minecraft – so play your way!

