Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Event offers up to 50% off boots, dress shoes, more

Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Event offers up to 50% off select styles of boots, dress shoes, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Nathan Leather Chukka Boots are on sale for $100, which is down from its original rate of $250. Chukka boots are a stylish and timeless option for the fall season. This style will pair nicely with jeans, khakis, or slacks alike. It also includes a padded footbed that promotes comfort throughout the day. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nathan Leather Chukka Boot $100 (Orig. $250)
- Cole Haan Grand Tour Chukka Boots $100 (Orig. $180)
- Kennedy Grand Leather Chelsea Boot $190 (Orig. $320)
- Original Grand Shortwing Oxford $130 (Orig. $220)
- Grand Plus Essex Hiker Boot $120 (Orig. $200)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Marinne Pointed Chelsea Booties are another standout. I love the pointed toe that will help to elongate your legs and make a chic statement. This style is also on sale for $130 and originally was priced at $250.
Our top picks for women include:
- Marinne Pointed Toe Chelsea Bootie $130 (Orig. $250)
- Joanna Bootie $100 (Orig. $190)
- Avani Stretch Boot $160 (Orig. $300)
- Arden Grand Bootie $150 (Orig. $280)
- Marlee Mule $90 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
