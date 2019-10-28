Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Event offers up to 50% off boots, dress shoes, more

- Oct. 28th 2019 11:57 am ET

Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Event offers up to 50% off select styles of boots, dress shoes, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Nathan Leather Chukka Boots are on sale for $100, which is down from its original rate of $250. Chukka boots are a stylish and timeless option for the fall season. This style will pair nicely with jeans, khakis, or slacks alike. It also includes a padded footbed that promotes comfort throughout the day. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Marinne Pointed Chelsea Booties are another standout. I love the pointed toe that will help to elongate your legs and make a chic statement. This style is also on sale for $130 and originally was priced at $250.

Our top picks for women include:

