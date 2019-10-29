Rid your home of dust with Swiffer’s Air Cleaning System for $37 (Reg. $50+)

For today only, Woot is offering the Swiffer Continuous Air Cleaning System (Generation 2.0) for $36.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Currently $50 on Amazon, it regularly fetches closer to $70 with today’s deal matching our previous mention and the lowest we can currently find. This model “continuously vacuums the air” to help keep room surfaces clean while removing dander and dust from your home/office. This will keep your space fresh and reduce the amount of dusting needed each week. Ships with a 3-year warranty from Swiffer and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 70% of the Amazon reviewers. More detials below.

Today’s deal includes a filter with your purchase, but it might be a good a idea to leverage your savings towards some extras. You can grab a 2-pack on Amazon for under $13 Prime shipped to make sure you don’t run out at an inopportune time.

Speaking of deals for around the house, our Home Goods Guide is loaded today. From Gold Box juicer deals and kettles, to multi-cookers, furniture and more, there’s a little bit of something on sale for everyone today.

Swiffer Continuous Air Cleaning System:

Designed to help keep room surfaces clean 2x longer. Swiffer Continuous Clean Air Cleaner vacuums dirt, dust and dander from the air so room surfaces stay cleaner. Using Swiffer triple layer filters, dust and dirt are trapped and locked away before settling on your furniture and floors, so you can go longer between cleanings.

