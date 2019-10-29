Eagle Creek’s 3-Piece Cube Set organizes your bag for $25 shipped (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the Eagle Creek Travel Gear Pack-it Specter Cube Set in White for $25 shipped. Regularly priced at $40, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over 6 months. These cubes make it simple to organize your suitcase or duffel bag. They were also designed with lightweight material, so it won’t weigh down your bag. I also love that the cubes come in three different sizes for an array of items. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 220 reviews from Amazon customers.
However, if you’re just trying to pack a small bag like a backpack, the Eagle Creek Pack-It Specter Quarter Cube Packing Organizer is priced at just $11.16, when you apply the on-page coupon. This cube has a nice grab handle to easily access essentials and it’s water-resistant. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Eagle Creek Travel Pack Cube Set features:
- With the extra compression comes extra room for packing all your items to bring on the road
- Made with ultra lightweight water-repellent nylon and ripstop design, the Eagle Creek Specter Cubes are extra durable to take on any challenge you throw it’s way.
- Designed to increase packing efficiency, our line of Eagle Creek Pack-It Organizers are made from high-quality, durable materials built for travel.
- Made to help you to effortlessly pack all you need in one organized place.
- The ripstop design ensures these cubes will last through even the toughest packing jobs.
