Eagle Creek’s 3-Piece Cube Set organizes your bag for $25 shipped (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the Eagle Creek Travel Gear Pack-it Specter Cube Set in White for $25 shipped. Regularly priced at $40, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over 6 months. These cubes make it simple to organize your suitcase or duffel bag. They were also designed with lightweight material, so it won’t weigh down your bag. I also love that the cubes come in three different sizes for an array of items. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 220 reviews from Amazon customers.

However, if you’re just trying to pack a small bag like a backpack, the Eagle Creek Pack-It Specter Quarter Cube Packing Organizer is priced at just $11.16, when you apply the on-page coupon. This cube has a nice grab handle to easily access essentials and it’s water-resistant. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Eagle Creek Travel Pack Cube Set features:

With the extra compression comes extra room for packing all your items to bring on the road

Made with ultra lightweight water-repellent nylon and ripstop design, the Eagle Creek Specter Cubes are extra durable to take on any challenge you throw it’s way.

Designed to increase packing efficiency, our line of Eagle Creek Pack-It Organizers are made from high-quality, durable materials built for travel.

Made to help you to effortlessly pack all you need in one organized place.

The ripstop design ensures these cubes will last through even the toughest packing jobs.

