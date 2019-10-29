Joe’s New Balance Flash Sale offers shoe steals under $40 to get you running

Joe’s New Balance Flash Sale offers popular styles of shoes under $40. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Crush+ District Running Shoes are a standout from this sale. They were originally priced at $65, however during the sale you can find them for just $40. These shoes hug your foot like a sock for a supportive fit. It also has a cushioned foam insole to promote comfort with every step. Best of all, this style is lightweight, so it won’t weigh you down when you’re running. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!