Rockport Spooky Sale offers 40% off all outlet styles with this promo code

Rockport offers 40% off all outlet with promo code SPOOKY at checkout. Plus, customers receive free shipping on orders of $125 or more. Update your fall boots with the Essential Detials II Chukka style that are currently discounted to $57. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $120. This style will look great paired with jeans, khakis or slacks alike and will become a go-to in your wardrobe. Chukka boots are a great option that will not go out of style and can easily be dressed up or down for the fall and winter season. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

The women’s truFLEX Chaya Booties are currently on sale for $54 and originally were priced at $180. This style is very versatile to wear with jeans, dresses, skirts, or leggings alike. It also features a block heel to make walking seamless.

Our top picks for women include:

