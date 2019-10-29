Grab a Rubik’s Cube and display stand for just $3 Prime shipped at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the official Hasbro Rubik’s Cube for $2.99 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Walmart currently has it on sale for $0.44 more than today’s Amazon deal. Regularly listed at between $4 and $7 throughout 2019, today’s deal is slightly below our previous mention and is the lowest we have tracked at Amazon. At just $3 Prime shipped, you might as well give this classic a shot, even if it’s just as a vintage-style display piece. This is the classic 3×3 Rubik’s Cube from Hasbro with an included display stand. Rated 4+ stars from thousands, this is the best-selling brain teaser puzzle on Amazon. More details below.

All things considered, for $3 you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better alternative. Even the smaller 2×2 Rubik’s Cube is currently double the price of today’s lead deal. But, unless you’re already a Rubik’s Jedi, it might be worth grabbing this $1 ebook beginner’s guide for tips and tricks.

Hasbro Rubik’s Cube :

TWIST, TURN, AND ROTATE: The Rubik’s Cube has many combinations, but only one solution

CHALLENGE YOUR MIND: Twist the Rubik’s pieces to solve the puzzle

SOLVE THE PUZZLE: There are many combinations, but only one solution

FRUSTRATION FREE: Ships in easy-to-open, recyclable frustration-free packaging

INCLUDES: 1 Rubik’s Cube and display stand

