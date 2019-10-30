Brooks Brothers polishes your look w/ 40% off select styles + sale from $39

Brooks Brothers Mid-Season Sale offers 40% off all women’s styles and up to 60% off all clearance. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $250 or more. For women, the Twill Shirtdress will be a staple in your wardrobe this fall. This dress is versatile to wear with flats, heels, boots, leggings or sandals. It also has a flattering tie-waist that will provide a nice shape. Also, if it’s cooler in your area, it would look nice with a cardigan or jacket too. Originally priced at $298, however during the sale you can find it for $179. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Brooks Brothers.
Our top picks for men include:
- Gingham Irish Linen Sport Shirt $53 (Orig. $105)
- Anchor Cable Shawl Collar Sweater $124 (Orig. $248)
- Indigo-Dyed Plaid Twill Sport Shirt $39 (Orig. $60)
- Cotton Anchor Cable Rollneck Sweater $124 (Orig. $248)
- Polar Fleece Zip-Up Jacket $49 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Checked Tweed Cropped Jacket $299 (Orig. $498)
- Twill Shirtdress $179 (Orig. $298)
- Stretch-Cotton Double-Breasted Jacket $179 (Orig. $298)
- Ponte Knit Sheath Dress $119 (Orig. $198)
- Wool-Silk Glen Plaid Coat $479 (Orig. $798)
- …and even more deals…
