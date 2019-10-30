Brooks Brothers polishes your look w/ 40% off select styles + sale from $39

- Oct. 30th 2019 5:04 pm ET

0

Brooks Brothers Mid-Season Sale offers 40% off all women’s styles and up to 60% off all clearance. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $250 or more. For women, the Twill Shirtdress will be a staple in your wardrobe this fall. This dress is versatile to wear with flats, heels, boots, leggings or sandals. It also has a flattering tie-waist that will provide a nice shape. Also, if it’s cooler in your area, it would look nice with a cardigan or jacket too. Originally priced at $298, however during the sale you can find it for $179. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Brooks Brothers.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Brooks Brothers

Brooks Brothers

About the Author