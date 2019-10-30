Foot Locker’s Halloween Sale offers 20% off sitewide + 25% off orders of $200

Foot Locker’s Halloween Sale offers 20% off sitewide with code HALLOW20 and 25% off orders of $200 with code HALLOW25 at checkout. Find great deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Nike Air Vapormax Plus Running Shoes are currently marked down to $152 and originally was priced at $200. This unique style features an eye-catching design and it features a sock-like fit for support. It also has a lightweight design, which won’t weigh you down when working out. Better yet, a cushioned insole promotes all-day comfort. Find even more deals from Foot Locker below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide today.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 3 Running Shoes is a similar style and also marked down to $152. For comparison, this style was originally priced at $190. These shoes are flexible to promote a natural stride and features a breathable mesh material for comfort. It’s also available in 19 color options.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!