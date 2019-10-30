Build an in-home cinema with Optoma’s 4K Projector at $1,499, more from $279

Amazon is offering the Optoma 4K HDR Smart Projector (UHD51ALV) for $1,499 shipped. Also available at B&H. That’s $300 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With support for 4K and HDR along with 3,000 lumens of brightness, this projector is a fantastic and forward-thinking home theater solution. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant, providing a dead simple way to toggle inputs, volume, power, and more. Inputs include 2x HDMI, VGA, 3.5mm, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers.

We also spotted the BenQ XGA Projector (MX723) for $279 shipped at B&H. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. This projector accepts up to 1200p inputs and offers a native resolution of 1024 x 768. It’s headlined by a brightness of 3700 lumens, providing a clear picture in most environments. While reviews are still rolling in for this model, it’s easy to reveal that BenQ projectors are reputable.

No matter which option you end up with, consider picking up VIVO’s universal ceiling mount. I’ve been using this $16 mount for about two years and have zero complaints. With over 700 Amazon shoppers leaving a 4.4/5 star rating, I’m far from the only one.

Optoma 4K HDR Smart Projector features:

COMPATIBLE WITH ALEXA & GOOGLE ASSISTANT: With Echo devices or Google Home, take control of the UHD51A with voice commands to power on/off, adjust volume, change inputs, and control USB media playback

True 4K Ultra HD: experience high-quality home cinema feel with 4K Ultra HD with 8. 3 million distinct addressable on-screen pixels, enabled by the Texas Instruments 4K UHD DLP chipset

HD compatible: HDR10 technology with dci-p3 wide color gamut support displays everything in the rec. 2020 colors to match Television and Film quality; also Providing brighter whites, deeper blacks, and greater color depth

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!