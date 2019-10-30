Enjoy Potensic’s GPS-enabled drone with 1080p camera for $75 (Reg. $140)

- Oct. 30th 2019 11:46 am ET

Potensic (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its GPS-enabled Drone with Camera for $74.99 shipped when the code T6ZQOUQL is used at checkout. This is down from its $140 going rate, marks a 46% discount, and beats the lowest price that we’ve tracked by $25. Packing GPS capabilities, this drone will always return home if the remote signal is lost or it starts to run low on batteries. Plus, it offers a 1080p camera to record video and take photos while mid-air. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

This 32GB microSD card is a must for capturing your aerial adventures. It’s just $7.50 Prime shipped, leaving you with quite a bit still in your wallet for savings.

If you missed it, DJI just announced the Mavic Mini. We’ve already gone hands-on with it, deeming it “a great benefit for any enthusiast drone pilot.”

Potensic GPS Drone with Camera features:

  • Dual GPS: GPS positioning + GLONASS positioning provide you with accurate positioning details of your drone. Also able to provide with automatic return, low power return and no signal return.
  • Follow Me Mode: Follow to the GPS in your smartphone, ensuring your drone automatically follows and captures you wherever you go.
  • All-Round Functions: Headless mode, altitude hold and one key takeoff / landing for easier operation, no need to worry about orientation and with a simple press on the button your drone will rise to a height or land, perfect for beginners.

