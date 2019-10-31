This desktop-sized ceramic heater will keep you warm for just $10 shipped

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering some great deals on the personal-sized Insignia Desktop Ceramic Heaters today. Both the blue and black models are now marked down to $9.99 with free shipping. These deals are also available direct on Best Buy where the flat grey model can also be had for $10. That’s 50% off the going rate, matching our previous mention and the best we can find. Perfect for warming your immediate space both at home or in the office, it features “quiet operation” and adjustable temperature. It also has an automatic shut-off feature in case it gets tipped over. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Now that the mini AmazonBasics heaters are out of stock, today’s $10 space heater is easily one of the lowest we can find anywhere. The next best options on Amazon start at around $14 for comparison. Although you could double down on the warmth and use your savings towards a Cozy-Soft Microfleece Blanket for just $8.50 Prime shipped. It will keep your legs warm under the desk and is about 50 x 60-inches in size.

Insignia Desktop Ceramic Heaters:

Ward off the chill in your office with this Insignia ceramic desktop heater, which automatically adjusts based on ambient temperature. This lightweight unit is easy to place, and quiet operation doesn’t disturb others. With safety in mind, this Insignia ceramic desktop heater shuts off automatically if it should happen to tip over.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!