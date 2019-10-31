This $30 blood pressure monitor syncs with HealthKit for easy record keeping

iHealthLabs (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its HealthKit-enabled Track Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor for $29.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $40 going rate and is within $2 of the lowest price that we’ve tracked historically. Offering native integration with Apple Health, this Bluetooth blood pressure monitor makes tracking simple. Plus, it’s wireless, meaning there’s no power cable, data cord, or anything else to get tangled up. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the Bluetooth capability and HealthKit tie in to save even more. The Blood Pressure Monitor Upper Arm by Alcedo is just $23 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Just keep in mind you’ll have to type in numbers manually to track things here.

Another great way to keep track of your body is by using a smart scale. This Smart Body Fat Scale is around $10 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. It syncs with your smartphone through an app and Bluetooth connection, making integration super simple.

iHealth Ease Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor features:

Easy to Use. One touch on the app triggers the iHealth BP monitor to provide you complete tracking and data history in graph form. Email readings to family or physician from mobile app and the app holds unlimited readings.

