Snag Apple’s HomePod at nearly $100 off with this limited sale

OWC is offering the Apple HomePod AirPlay 2 Smart Speaker for $208.88 shipped. This is down from its $299 going rate and is the best available. Apple’s HomePod is the absolute best in the business if you’re looking for an AirPlay 2-enabled smart speaker for your home. Packing Siri’s voice control, HomeKit capabilities, and with iOS 13.2, the ability to distinguish between who’s talking to it, this is the speaker to get. Another new feature is the ability to have HomePod play ambient sounds while you fall asleep, which we recently went in-depth on how to use. I just switched from Sonos to HomePod and haven’t looked back once.

Don’t forget to take a peek at our Black Friday guides. We predicted some of this year’s potential best deals on Apple products so you can get a head start on saving up.

For those who are looking to add a smart speaker to their home without spending over $200, check out the Echo. It comes in at $100, offering a premium design and fantastic sound quality. You’ll lose out on AirPlay 2 here, but for those who are more engrained in Amazon’s ecosystem, the Echo is an easy recommendation.

For a roundup of the best AirPlay speakers that money can buy (in every price range), we’ve got you covered with our handy guide. From AirPlay to AirPlay 2 options, we lay it all out including battery-powered speakers and more.

Apple HomePod features:

HomePod is a powerful wireless speaker that sounds amazing. With innovative audio technology and advanced software, HomePod delivers the highest-fidelity audio—no matter where it’s placed. With Siri intelligence and Apple Music you can access over 45 million songs from 2 million artists, find what you want to hear, or discover something new by simply asking. HomePod is also your home assistant, helping you with everyday household questions and tasks. And it’s a home hub that controls your HomeKit accessories from the Home app, even when you’re not in your house. HomePod takes the listening experience to a whole new level.

