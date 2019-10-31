Samsung’s Kids Edition Galaxy Tab E Lite is built for tumbles: $75 (Reg. $100)

Walmart is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite 7-inch Kids Edition Tablet for $74.99 shipped with the discount reflecting in your cart. Normally $100 at retailers like Best Buy, this is one of the lowest prices that we’ve tracked in all of 2019 and is the best available. Offering up a 7-inch design, this tablet is built for children thanks to its included protective housing. The quad-core processor makes sure that your young ones will never have a sluggish time when trying to play their favorite games. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now, if 8GB of built-in storage seems a little low, Samsung gives you the option to expand it with a microSD card. This model is just $7.50 Prime shipped and adds an additional 32GB to your child’s new tablet.

For those in the Amazon camp, check out the Fire 7. It’s $50 shipped at Amazon, has 16GB of built-in storage (and is expandable), and comes with Alexa built-in. Just remember there’s no case or anything to help protect this device from drops or spills.

Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite Kids Edition features:

Samsung Kids Galaxy Tab E Lite: Encourage imagination and learning with the Samsung Kids Tab E Lite. An integrated bumper case protects this device from drops and falls, and parental controls let you limit the time your little ones can play. With apps from Dreamworks, Sesame Street and National Geographic, the Samsung Kids Tab E Lite makes learning fun.

