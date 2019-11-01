This Allen Sports 3-bike hitch mounted rack is down to $48 (Reg. $90)

Walmart is offering the Allen Sports Deluxe 3-Bicycle Hitch Mounted Bike Rack for $47.93 shipped. This is down from its $90 going rate at Amazon, is the lowest that we’ve tracked there all year, and is the best available. If you’re planning any fall biking outings before winter swings fully into effect, this is a great way to get the entire family out in one fell swoop. Supporting three separate bikes, this hitch-mounted carrier is great for transporting multiple bikes at once. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Now, once you’re out on the trail, you don’t want someone to steal the bike rack. Use the Master Lock Swivel Head Receiver Lock to keep everything safe and secure. It’s $13.50 Prime shipped at Amazon and will make sure that nobody can take off with your rack.

Also, use some of your savings to grab the Boncas Adjustable Bike Rack Strap for just $10 Prime shipped. In the single order, you’ll get two straps, which is enough to keep multiple bike steering tires from wobbling while you drive.

Allen Sports 3-Bike Rack features:

3 bike rack fits vehicles with either a 1.25 or 2 inch trailer hitch

16 inch long carry arms individually secure bicycles with Allen’s patented tie down system

Folding carry arms quickly drop out of the way when rack is not in use

Rack sets up and installs in less than 5 minutes

Sturdy steel construction with black powder coat finish; Lifetime warranty

