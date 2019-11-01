Aukey’s 12W dimmable floor lamp has 1,200 lumens of output for $50 (Reg. $70)

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its 12W LED Dimmable Floor Lamp for $49.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its regular $70 going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering up 20 different brightness settings and three different colors, you’ll be able to tune this light exactly how you want it. Plus, since it’s LED, only 12W of power is used at its brightest setting, despite it giving out a whopping 1,200 lumens. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, if 1,200 lumens of light output is a bit much for you, downgrading to a lower amount will save some serious cash. Offering up 350 lumens max, this standing LED light from Aukey is around $25 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon.

Looking for smart lighting? Today’s Green Deals roundup had Cree’s Smart LED Bulbs for an insanely low price. Be sure to give it a peek to learn more.

Aukey LED Lamp features:

Multi-Purpose Floor Lamp: Powerful LED floor lamp with large light diffuser panel brings ultra-bright white light or soft, warm light to your study, bedroom, or living room. It meets the need for extra illumination beside the sofa or in your favorite reading spot. Adaptable & Practical: Features a highly flexible ‘gooseneck’ for fine-tuned light angle and coverage. The LT-ST35 is an effective lighting solution that has a stable base, uses minimal space, and blends in smoothly

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!