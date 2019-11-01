GAP’s Friends & Family Sale takes 40% off sitewide + an extra 10% off your purchase

GAP is currently having its Friends & Family Event that’s offering 40% off sitewide and an extra 10% off with promo codes GAPFRIEND and FORYOU at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s ColdControl Lightweight Puffer Vest is a must-have from this sale. This vest will be a staple all fall and winter long because it can be easily dressed up or down. It’s also packable, which makes it nice to travel with. This vest is currently marked down to $53 and originally was priced at $98. It’s also available in several color options and comes in a women’s style for just $32. Find even more deals by heading below the jump, checking out our Fashion Guide or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

