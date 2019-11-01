Illuminate your backyard with a 3-pack of Mr Beams LED lights at $40 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Mr Beams 300-Lumen Weatherproof Battery Powered Motion-sensing LED Light (MB393) 3-Pack for $39.90 shipped. Normally over $65, this is a 40% discount and matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. Offering up 300 lumens each, these lights are designed to illuminate your entire backyard in one fell swoop. Plus, being battery-powered, there’s no need to run electricity around your yard. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Mr Beams Motion-sensing LED Light features:

Ultra bright LED’s with minimum power consumption, 300 Lumens. Making this one of the brightest wireless spotlights on the market (including solar)

Motion sensor turns LED spotlight on and off automatically, giving you bright light wherever you need it

Perfect outdoor lighting in any climate. This dual LED spotlight features a weatherproof design for durability and reliable function

Simple wireless installation in minutes, no need to hire an electrician. Mounting hardware included

This LED light provides 400 square feet of coverage, battery operated by four D-Cell batteries (not included)

