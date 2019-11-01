Saucony cuts 25% off all of its sale styles to get you running for fall

Saucony offers 25% off all of its sale styles with promo code SAVE25 at checkout. Plus, customers receive free shipping on all orders. Boost your next workout with the Ride ISO Running Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $67. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $120. This style is a Saucony best-seller and it was designed for comfort. These shoes are lightweight, cushioned and feature mesh material that’s breathable for when your workouts warm up. It also has large groves on the outsole that promotes traction, in case you run into rain or snow. Best of all, they’re available in a women’s style for the same price. Find the rest of our top picks from Saucony below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

