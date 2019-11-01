Seagate Enterprise 12TB HDD has 256MB cache + 5-yr. warranty: $293 ($107+ off)

Amazon is offering the Seagate Enterprise 12TB 3.5-inch Internal HDD for $292.99 shipped. Also available at Newegg. Regularly fetching $400+, today’s deal offers a savings of at least $107, but actually comes closer to $200 considering it just dropped from $493 at Amazon about a week ago. This offer is the best we’ve seen to date. When it comes to HDDs, many offer 5400 RPM performance. While this gets the job done, the 7200 RPM speeds offered in this drive aim to provide a significant boost. Additionally, this HDD sports a massive 256MB cache, essentially serving as RAM and allowing it to more easily keep tabs on where all of the data specifically is and therefore load it much faster. Since this is an enterprise grade drive, users will bag an incredibly long 5-year warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Drop storage by about 15% and save over $100 when choosing Western Digital’s 10TB Elements External HDD. Priced at $185, this USB 3.0 drive is great for offloading photos, videos, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 1,750 Amazon shoppers.

If you end up sticking with the 12TB model but would like to use it externally, grab ORICO’s 3.5-inch USB-C Enclosure at $26. This translucent case allows you to put your tech on display, unlike most others.

Seagate 12TB HDD features:

Standard Model FastFormat (512e/4Kn)

Helium sealed-drive design

PowerBalance feature optimizes IOPS/Watt

Ideal for business critical applications, enterprise data archiving, surveillance storage

Enterprise-class reliability backed by 2.5M-hr MTBF rating

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!