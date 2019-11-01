Sunglass Hut takes up to 50% off Oakley, Ray-Ban, COACH, more + free shipping

Sunglass Hut is currently offering up to 50% off select styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on Oakley, Ray-Ban, Prada, COACH, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Elevate your fall style with the Oakley TwoFace Sunglasses for men. Originally priced at $143, however during the sale you can find them for just $80. I love that this style is very versatile and can easily be dressed up or down. They also feature a scratch-resistance lens to stay looking nice for years and they’re available in several color options. Be sure to head below to see the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

For women, the COACH Tortoise Sunglasses are a standout. It features a flattering cat-eye shape that will help to slim the face and I love its tortoise design for fall. This style is currently marked down to $93 and originally was priced at $185.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

