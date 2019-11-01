UGG boots, slippers, pajamas, more up to 60% off during Nordstrom Rack’s Sale

Nordstrom Rack is currently offering up to 60% off UGG styles for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. For men, the Jakob Jogger Pants are a standout from this sale. These pants are currently marked down to $50 and originally were priced at $85. Joggers are very trendy for this fall and they’re available in two versatile color options. This style also features a drawstring waist and tapered leg that will look nice with sneakers. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Nordstrom Rack customers. Find the rest of our top picks below.

The most notable deals for men include:

The women’s Keely Boots are a great option for this fall and winter. These boots were originally priced at $170, however during the event you can find them for $120. This style features a soft shearling interior and a cushioned insole that promotes comfort.

The most notable deals for women include:

