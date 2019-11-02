Keep hydrated with three new Contigo AUTOSPOUT Water Bottles: $20 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering the 3-pack of Contigo AUTOSPOUT Water Bottles for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s a $10 savings when buying three bottles individually and beats the lowest price we have tracked on this bundle by $2. After several years of drinking out of disposable cans and bottles, I finally embraced reusable ones. This cost-effective bundle should keep you going for years and since each bottle is dishwasher-safe, making them easy to clean. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t need an option with a straw, check out Contigo’s Jackson Reusable Water Bottle. This alternative costs just $6 and sports an identical size to the featured deal. It flips open at the press of a button, and there’s enough room to drop in most ice cube sizes.

Speaking of hydration, did you hear about Pepsi’s hydration station? It’s an at-home drink station capable of delivering six flavored, carbonated, and zero-calorie beverages. Read all about it in our release coverage.

Contigo AUTOSPOUT Water Bottles features:

Lend a hand – easy one-handed drinking with no lids to remove or lose

Cleaner drinking – protective spout cover helps keep out gross dirt and germs

Seal it in – leak-proof lid (when closed) for on-the-go convenience

Lock it up – button lock for added peace of mind

Carry on – clip on handle attaches to bags, gear, keys and more; perfect fit – Fits most car cup holders

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!