Get into Dyson with a new V6 Motorhead Stick Vacuum: $161.50 (Reg. $290)

- Nov. 2nd 2019 11:03 am ET

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its V6 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum for $161.49 shipped when coupon code HOME15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $128 off the typical rate and beats the lowest Amazon direct offer we tracked before it went out of stock. This cordless Dyson delivers 20-minutes of continuous suction on a single charge, making it great for most home sizes and quick cleanups. Having owned a Dyson stick vacuum for a few months now, I have zero desire to go back. Power rivals other vacuums I’ve used and having a cordless solution allows me to clean up messes much quicker. Rated 4/5 stars.

For those who’d rather let a robot do the vacuuming, have a look at Amazon’s renewed ECOVACS DEEBOT N79. It’s down to just $80 right now. Since this renewed by Amazon, buyers will receive a 90-day money-back guarantee with their purchase.

Dyson V6 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum features:

  • 75% more brush bar power than the V6 Cord-free vacuum
  • Cord-free. Hassle-free
  • Up to 20 minutes of continuous suction. Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning
  • The Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles deeper into the carpet to remove even more dirt
  • Crevice tool fits into tight gaps and narrow spaces

