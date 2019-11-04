Apple’s high-end Mac mini with 64GB RAM is currently $200 off at B&H

B&H is currently offering Apple’s 2018 Mac mini 3GHz/64GB/256GB SSD for $1,799 shipped. This is $200 off its regular rate and is a match of what we normally see offered on Apple’s higher-end Mac mini computers. My main machine is a Mac mini and it’s an absolute beast. Offering up four Thunderbolt 3 ports, dual USB 3.1/A, Gigabit Ethernet, and HDMI output, you’ll be able to hook up just about anything to this workhorse of a machine. Plus, with 64GB of RAM pre-installed, this Mac mini is ready to go for even the most high demand workflows.

Now, since there’s only 256GB of onboard storage here and no real way to upgrade it, might we suggest using some of your savings to pick up a portable hard drive? The Samsung X5 Portable SSD packs an additional 500GB of storage for $200 at Amazon. With Thunderbolt 3, you’ll see read and write speeds of up to 2.8GB/s here. Learn more in our hands-on review.

For those who want the ultimate in a clean setup, check out our guide on how to mount your Mac mini. It’s super simple, quite budget-friendly, and really gives your setup a clean and streamlined look.

Mac mini features:

This Mac mini is powered by an 8th Gen Coffee Lake 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 Six-Core processor that features a burst speed of up to 4.1 GHz, while 64GB of 2666 MHz DDR4 RAM helps to ensure smooth multitasking and also allows the computer to quickly access frequently used files and programs. At 64GB, the system’s memory cannot be upgraded any further.

